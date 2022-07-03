Bharti Singh is 36 years old. Wishes for the comedian from Sunil Grover, Neha Kakkar, and others

Today marks Bharti Singh’s 36th birthday, a well-known comedian. The lockout might have put a damper on the party, but her friends and colleagues in the entertainment business posted their congratulations online.

Wishing her a very happy birthday, Krushna Abhishek wrote, ‘My sis Bharti,’ calling her the best human being. Many blessings and love to you. On stage, you have always been my strength. the most outstanding and talented person possible. Be happy and have fun, @bharti. laughterqueen.’

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah wrote, ‘Happy birthday to our darling Bharti. You always show up to our functions and occasions and you have never missed anything ever. You realise the importance of just showing up. Love you for your simplicity and your hard work. Love you for just being you. Keep shining.’

Comedian Mubeen Saudagar called Bharti Singh his ‘cute loving sister’ and Kiku Sharda addressed Singh with her screen name ‘Tittli’ and wished her a happy birthday.