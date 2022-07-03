College students forced to get haircut in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram by police

Concerns over moral policing were raised after police in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, forced a group of college students to get haircuts. Police stopped youngsters near the Chidambaram bus stop to ‘check the length’ of their hair. Students claim that they were made to chop their hair by the police.

A student was shown on a video telling the police that he had just gotten a haircut, but the police did not budge. When the viral footage of the incident emerged, the police received criticism on social media.