FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: Full schedule and Team India announced

Amsterdam: The full schedule of FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 announced. The event will be held from July 1 to 17. The World Cup is be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain.

The Indian team is led by goalkeeper Savita Punia.

India Full Squad – Women’s Hockey World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete.

Women’s Hockey World Cup Full Schedule:

July 2 Spain vs Canada C 1 AM Terrassa

July 2 New Zealand vs China B 5:30 PM Amstelveen

July 2 Germany vs Chile A 8 PM Amstelveen

July 2 Argentina vs South Korea C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 2 Netherlands vs Ireland A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 3 Australia vs Japan D 1 AM Terrassa

July 3 Belgium vs South Africa D 6:30 PM Terrassa

July 3 India vs England B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 3 South Korea vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 3 Germany vs Netherlands A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 4 Spain vs Argentina C 1 AM Terrassa

July 5 Ireland vs Chile A 5:30 PM Amstelveen

July 5 India vs China B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 5 Japan vs South Africa D 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 5 New Zealand vs England B 11 PM Amstelveen

July 6 Belgium vs Australia D 1 AM Terrassa

July 6 Ireland vs Germany A 8 PM Amstelveen

July 6 Japan vs Belgium D 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 6 Netherlands vs Chile A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 7 Australia vs South Africa D 1 AM Terrassa

July 7 India vs New Zealand B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 7 Argentina vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 7 England vs China B 11 PM Amstelveen

July 8 South Korea vs Spain C 1 AM Terrassa