Freight loading of Indian Railway crosses 125 million tonnes

New Delhi: Freight transportation by the Indian Railways touched a new record in last month. The national transporter reported best-ever monthly freight loading in June this year. It transported more than 125 million tonnes in June. The freight loading jumped by 11.28% when compared to June last year.

The Union Railway Ministry said that the increase in the loading of Coal, Cement and Food grains is the main reason for the surge. As per the data released by the ministry, the total freight loading in the first quarter of this financial year has been over 379 million tonnes. It was at 339 million tonnes in 2021-22 fiscal year.