Hezbollah launches drones toward Israeli gas rig

Hezbollah of Lebanon said on Saturday that it had dispatched three unarmed drones in the direction of an Israeli gas facility in the Mediterranean, but the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted them.

The drones were sent on a reconnaissance mission, according to the Iranian-backed Shi’ite armed organisation, and were headed towards the Karish gas field in waters claimed by both nations. It stated, “The message was delivered.”

Lebanese authorities did not respond right away to the event, which occurred amid tensions over the position of the Israeli oil rig and ongoing but unsuccessful U.S.-mediated efforts to reach an understanding on a maritime border.

Hezbollah is ‘preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching a deal regarding maritime borders, which are important to the economy and welfare of the Lebanese country,’ according to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Three hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that approached the airspace over Israel’s economic seas were intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

According to a security source in Israel, the drones had no weapons. The military reported that the interceptions on Saturday marked the first time an approaching target had been brought down by an air defence system placed on an Israeli naval ship.