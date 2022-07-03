Hostellers clash at Guwahati’s Cotton University, several injured

In the early hours of Saturday, a fight broke out between students of two hostels at Cotton University in Guwahati, injuring several students.

According to officials, a gang of male hostel inmates attacked another hostel with bricks, bottles and other things at around 1.45 am. They said that several pupils who were asleep at that time were hurt in the onslaught while some attempted to respond by throwing similar things.

As per a university official, one of the students was critically hurt and was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

University insiders said that unknown circumstances gave rise to the altercation, but tensions on campus have been high since the general secretary of the students’ organisation switched allegiances to the BJP.

On Thursday, varsity students, particularly boarders from a number of hostels organised a protest on campus. They asserted that he was backed by the students as an apolitical candidate and it was ‘unethical’ for him to join a political party. Following the violence, a case was filed and an investigation was launched.