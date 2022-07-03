In separate shootings in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, 1 died, 1 injured

In two separate shooting incidents over the course of 12 hours in Bhatpara, in the North 24 Parganas district, a man was killed and another was injured, sparking rage among the villagers on Saturday.

The first event happened in the Bhatpara municipality’s Shanti Nivas Palli area. Rohit Das, a young man of 18, was recognised as the deceased. A miscreant allegedly shot him at his doorway on Saturday night. Rohit’s family claimed that the accused fired at him as he was about to go for his night work.

When he heard gunshots, his father Pradeep Das left the house. After being taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital, Rohit died unexpectedly from his injuries. An inquiry has been started to place the accused under arrest after a case was filed.

In a separate incident, a person was shot in Bhatpara’s Bakar Mahal area. The event happened early on Saturday. Named as the victim was Salahuddin Ansari (35). Ansari was a local trader, according to the police. In this case, there were two people arrested.