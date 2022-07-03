Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new tour package. IRCTC has announced tour package to Goa by air.

The 3 nights and 4 days tour will cover Calangute Beach, Anjuna Beach, Vagator Beach, Fort Aguada in North Goa and Basilica of Bom Jesus, Miramar Beach, Mangushi Temple, Mandovi River Cruise and other major attractions in Goa.

The tour will begin from August 15. The flights in the tour package will be available to and from Raipur. The tour package will cost Rs 24,660 per person for triple occupancy. The double and single occupancy will cost Rs 24,840 and Rs 29,825 respectively per person.The charge for a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 22,080 and for a child of 5 to 11 years without a bed is Rs 21,710.The package cover accommodation in deluxe hotels/resorts, local transfer from Goa Airport, breakfast, dinner and sightseeing by AC Mini Coach. But the package does not cover the entry tickets, lunch, portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature.

The package can be booked online at irctctourism.com or through IRCTC Tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices. For more details visit ircitctourism.com.