Indian Railways changes origin station of several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Ranchi Division of the South Eastern Railway Zone has decided to change the origin station of several trains. It also decided to add additional coaches in some trains and diverted some.

Railway authorities announced that the trains to Bengaluru from Ranchi division will now arrive and departure from the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal. At present these trains arrive and departure from Bengaluru Cantt or Yesvantpur station.

Full list:

Train number 18637, the Hatia- Bengaluru Cantt Weekly Special, will arrive at the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal from July 16.

18638- Bengaluru Cant- Hatia Weekly express will operate from Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal, every Tuesday, from July 19.

Train Number 12835 Hatia- Yashvantpur biweekly express will be operated as Hatia-Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal express, every Tuesday and Sunday, from July 19 .

Train No. 12836 Yesvantpur – Hatia Bi-Weekly Express train will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal from July 21 .

Diverted Trains:

Train No. 22892 Ranchi-Howrah Intercity Express on July 6 will run on diverted routes. The train will pass through Purulia – Tatanagar – Chakulia – Kharagpur route. This is due to the ongoing non-interlocking work at Chakulia-Kokpada-Dhalbhumgarh-Ghatshila station of Kharagpur-Tatanagar rail section of Kharagpur division.

Additional Coaches:

An AC First Class and AC 2-Tier Combined Coach will added to the Train number 08185/08186 Hatia – Durg – Hatia Bi-Weekly Special Train.

Train No. 08185 Hatia – Durg Bi-Weekly Special Train will run with additional coaches from July 5 and September 29.

An AC first class and AC 2-tier combined coaches will added in the Train number 08186 Durg – Hatia bi-weekly special train from July 6 and September 30.

An additional second class sleeper coach will added in the Train number 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express.