Maruti Suzuki launches 2022 Brezza in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Most popular automobile manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki launched its new updated compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is powered by a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine gives out 103 bhp and 136 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The manual variants continue with the 5-speed MT.

The compact SUV also features head-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, revised instrument console, connected car features and an electric sunroof.