Near Bihar, train catches fire, passengers are safe

On Sunday morning in the East Champaran district of Bihar, a fire started in a diesel multiple unit (DMU) train’s engine, according to officials. According to reports, everyone on board the train from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj is safe. While the train was travelling from Raxaul near Bhelwa railway station, which is part of the Samastipur Division of the East Central Railway, to Narkatiaganj, some people noticed the fire in the back engine and raised the alarm.

‘All the passengers on board are safe. It was a non-passenger part of the train which was in the rear side. We immediately removed it after which the train left for its destination and reached Narkatiaganj,’ said Alok Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur.

The rear engine was completely consumed by the fire, as shown on video. After leaving Raxaul station at around 5 a.m., the train caught fire around 5.30 a.m., according to DRM.

He noted that the fire’s origin has not yet been ascertained. ‘It would be premature to comment on the accident without an interim report. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,’ he added.