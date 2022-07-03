Saroj Khan Death Anniversary.

Bollywood was shocked to learn on July 3, 2012, of the passing of famous choreographer Saroj Khan. People in the film industry were shocked by the news. The heart attack that killed the Indian dance choreographer caused a wave of anguish to sweep the entire nation. Since she was three years old, Saroj Khan has been employed. She has worked as a background dancer, a kid star, and one of Bollywood’s top choreographers today. To put it mildly, her career has been inspirational.

Over the course of her career, Saroj Khan has collaborated with a number of well-known actors and performers, including Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Some of her best concepts were passed on to her mentees. We recall the moment Shah Rukh Khan revealed to us what she had revealed to him on the anniversary of her passing.

In an earlier interview on popularity and his field of work, SRK recalled an anecdote offered by great choreographer Saroj Khan who once warned Shah Rukh Khan that you should never say no to work since you feel really horrible when you don’t get work. ‘I was taught by Saroj Khan once that ‘beta kaam jab mile na toh Kabhi na mat kehna Kyunki jab nahi milta toh buhut dookh hota hai’ and someone like Saroj Khan telling you that means a lot,’ SRK explained, adding, ‘I have seen people struggle for work, get work, be at the top, and then not get work.’ ‘Never say Ki arre yaar Kitna kaam hai, karte jaana, koi paisa de toh khushi se Le lena Kyunki kaafi chances hai ki Zindagi bhar nahi rahega,’ SRK confessed.