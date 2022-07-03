Streets of London packed with more than million people for Pride parade

For the 50th anniversary Pride parade, which set a new attendance record, over a million people descended on central London on Saturday.

Veterans of the LGBT movement who participated in Britain’s inaugural Pride march led the three-hour parade, which followed a portion of the original route from 1972. According to organisers, 30,000 people participated.

A record crowd, estimated by London Mayor Sadiq Khan to number over a million, cheered on revellers wearing face paint and waving rainbow flags. The very first Pride had observed some few hundred protestors met by a heavily loaded uniformed police presence.

Celebrities and politicians joined the party, which include Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer.

‘What, in paradise, a milestone—the fiftyth anniversary! What a shift in society there has been since then,’ John Clark, a council employee who stood on the sidelines and observed the march, said.