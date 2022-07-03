Sudhir Chaudhary resigns as Zee News CEO to start own enterprise

The chief editor of Zee News, Sudhir Chaudhary resigned from his position as the company’s CEO on July 1, 2022, according to a statement released by Zee Media.

In a stock market filing, Zee Media stated that Chaudhary is no longer the company’s Key Managerial Personnel. The media outlet has already started the process of nominating Chief Business Officer Abhay Ojha to replace Sudhir Chaudhary.

According to reports, Chaudhary stated in his resignation letter to Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, that he left due to ‘internal deliberations’ to launch his ‘own enterprise’. He also added: ‘I assure you that my proposed new venture (if successful) will make you happy and proud of me’.

Nearly three decades of Chaudhary’s TV news career have witnessed a close connection with Zee Media. He left the media company in 2003 to work for Sahara, where he helped to develop the Hindi news channel Sahara Samay. He has also spent a brief time working for India TV. In 2012, he rejoined the Zee family and has been committed to the firm ever since.