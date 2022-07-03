Surbhi Tiwari files FIR against husband, in-laws over domestic violence

Television actress Surbhi Tiwari is now pursuing a divorce from her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha, a pilot and entrepreneur from Delhi. The two got married in 2019. The actress also filed a case against her mother-in-law and his sister-in-law for the domestic abuse she endured.

Surbhi said that things started to go wrong immediately after their marriage and Praveen was reluctant to start a family. In an interview, she said, ‘Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen’.

Furthermore, she said, ‘I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things. Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce’.

On the work front, Surbhi made her television debut in 1997 with Ghar Jamai. The actress most recently appeared in Tota Weds Maina and Diya Aur Baati Hum as Kanchan Kothari. She also appeared as a cameo in Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se. She performed in a number of television soap operas throughout the years, including Jap Tap Vratt, Shree Ganesh, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, Shikwah, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.