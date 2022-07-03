The 42nd birthday of Harbhajan Singh: The Turbanator’s greatest accomplishments

One of the best spinners in the game’s history is Harbhajan Singh. Despite having a modest upbringing, Harbhajan achieved enormous success in his sparkling career. Harbhajan, a veteran of 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, dominated international cricket for almost ten years.

In December of last year, The Turbanator, as he is affectionately known, declared his 23-year, brilliant cricketing career to be over. Cricket fans in India will never forget Harbhajan’s standout on-field displays throughout the years. In 2011, Harbhajan played a crucial role in India’s victories at the first T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup.

In 2001, Bhajji was crucial to India’s victory in the home Test series against Australia. The cricketing world witnessed a spectacular performance of spin bowling as Harbhajan tortured the Australians in that series. We all adore watching an underdog 20-year-old decimate the best cricket team in the world. On July 3, Harbhajan will turn 42 years old. Let’s look at some of his greatest accomplishments.

India’s first off-spinner with 400 Test wickets

In the longest format of the game, Harbhajan became the first Indian off-spinner to claim 400 wickets. This achievement was accomplished by Bhajji in 2011 against the West Indies. On the list of Test cricket’s top wicket-takers, Harbhajan is ranked 15th.

First Indian to score three goals in a test

Harbhajan won the title of Man of the Series for his actions during the 2001 Test series between India and Australia. The Turbanator became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the longest format during the historic second Test at Eden Gardens.

Domination in the Indian Premier League

With 150 kills in 163 games, Harbhajan is fifth among bowlers in the IPL in terms of wicket-taking. Additionally, he has four times in his career raised the IPL trophy.

7-133 & 8-84 vs Australia, Chennai Test, 2001

The renowned Test match between India and Australia in Chennai in 2001 included a standout effort from Harbhajan Singh. India defeated the powerful Australians in a historic Test series thanks to Harbhajan’s 15 wickets.