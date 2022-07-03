The creator of the shelved documentary “20/20 Experience” has filed a lawsuit against Justin Timberlake.

Longtime music video director John Urbano has filed a lawsuit against American actor and musician Justin Timberlake in federal court. According to Deadline, Urbano filed a lawsuit against Timberlake over a movie on his successful ‘The 20/20 Experience’ record that was never released. According to a profit-sharing scheme purportedly started by Timberlake, Urbano and he would produce the documentary and release it alongside the much anticipated album.

As per the court filing, even though the completed film moved the singer to ‘tears,’ Timberlake’s interest in taking it further ‘faded’ as ‘20/20 Experience’, his first solo album in several years, took off. Urbano has alleged that Timberlake bilked him out of around USD 2.5 million, which is the Ohio-based estimate of what he would have been paid if the documentary had been a straightforward for-hire deal, reported Deadline.

Instead, the ‘One Direction’ collaborator and Keith Urban director claims he received nothing from Timberlake other than USD 20,000 at the start of filming in 2012 and some expenditures.

‘Instead of fulfilling his obligations to the joint venture, Mr Timberlake has failed to take any steps to promote, market, and sell the Making of the 20/20 Experience,’ claims the breach of contract complaint from Urbano over the nearly decade-old project.

It continued, ‘Mr. Timberlake has increasingly distanced himself from the project and his partner—often using a network of agents, managers, and handlers to interface with Mr. Urbano.’ Along with financial compensation, Urbano has demanded a court order to hand all rights to the ‘Making of the 20/20 Experience’ flick to him.

Early in 2013, the musician made a small musical comeback with the release of the CD ‘The 20/20 Experience.’ The song was a huge success for Timberlake and received generally favourable reviews.

According to Deadline, the album won a 2013 American Music Award, two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and two Grammys.