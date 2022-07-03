This day will see the release of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam’s forthcoming masterpiece, has been in the works for many years. The multi-starrer film, which also stars Prakash Raj, Vikram, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30. The movie, which is divided into two parts, is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.

Revealing the release date on Saturday, the makers also dropped the motion poster of the film, reading, ”The Cholas are coming.’

The caption reads, ‘Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 [email protected]_#ManiRatnam.’

Aishwarya Rai makes her screen comeback in the movie. Additionally, the movie represents the 48-year-old star’s fourth partnership with renowned director Ratnam. The duo has worked together previously in ‘Iruvar’ (1997), ‘Guru’ (2007) and ‘Raavanan’ (2010).

For the unversed, the film is a Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

The movie was co-written by Ratnam and Jeyamohan. For the movie, AR Rahman wrote the score.

In addition to Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film also stars Karthi, Jayaram, and Trisha.