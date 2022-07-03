Trailer for ‘Koffee With Karan’: Johar is back for the usual chit-chat.

The coffee is boiling, and some of India’s top personalities are being welcomed to the popular couch as the multi-talented presenter Karan Johar returns with the brand-new Season 7 of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan. The talk show has been a fan favourite for more than 18 years and has garnered attention for its A-list guests and close-knit, entertaining discussions. Starting on July 7, 2022, new episodes will be released every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, taking fans on an exciting voyage of meeting famous people up close.

The trailer launched today showcases some of the talented actors who will be gracing the couch – Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few, and the excitement keeps building as the season progresses further.

There is more to be on the lookout for in this season, as Karan Johar introduces each show with a monologue on current affairs and popular topics, screaming out the naughty and nice. The show will also debut new elements like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and others in addition to its trademark rapid-fire section, bringing viewers closer to their favourite celebrities.

Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, ‘I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.’

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan will premiere just on Disney+ Hotstar and be accessible to all platform members. Koffee with Karan Season 7 will only be available on Hulu for American viewers.

Watch the most recent season of Koffee With Karan every Thursday starting on July 7, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.