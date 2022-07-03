TVS launches updated Radeon: Know the feature and price

Mumbai: The most popular automobile company in the country, TVS Motor Company has launched updated Radeon. The Radeon is available in a total of four variants and is available with four base colours – Starlight Blue, Metal Black, Royal Purple and Titanium Grey.

The entry level bike is priced at Rs 59,925 for the Radeon 110 ES MAG. The top-end model, Radeon DIGI Drum dual tone will cost Rs 71,966 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new bike features a comfortable seat, plush suspension, and chrome finish on the headlamp, rearview mirrors, multi-colour reverse LCD cluster and USB charging port. The bike comes with a Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi). It also gets TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system) aimed to improve fuel efficiency. The new LCD instrument cluster gets a host of information including a clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed.

The bike is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine produces 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. TVS Radeon comes with next-gen Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology. The ET-Fi technology delivers 15% better mileage, enhanced engine performance, durability and a smoother riding experience.