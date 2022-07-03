Wedding rumours are sparked by Lindsay Lohan’s cryptic remark referring to her fiancé Bader Shammas as her ‘husband.’

Celebrating her 36th birthday today, ‘Mean Girl’ actress Lindsay Lohan ignited marriage rumours with her boyfriend Bader Shammas, who is living in Dubai, after she posted a mysterious message on social media. According to People magazine, Lohan declared herself the ‘luckiest lady in the world’ on her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon and referred to Shammas as her ‘husband.’

The actress added, ‘I am the luckiest woman in the world,’ beside a joyful photo of them.

Her post further read: ‘Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,’ followed by a string of emojis. The comments section was soon filled with congratulatory messages from her 10 million Instagram followers. ‘OMG! When was the wedding,’ questioned a curious fan, while another one asked, ‘Wow, you got married.’

Lohan announced her engagement to billionaire Shammas in November 2021. Flaunting her engagement ring, she uploaded a tonne of photos of the two of them, according to People magazine. ‘ Your love. my life my household. my upcoming,’ back then, Lohan captioned.

The starlet stated to host Rachel Lindsay on the reality TV programme ‘Extra’ that she wanted a ‘low-key’ wedding, even though she had begun ‘looking at venues’ and talking about the ‘dress.’

Confessing about her wedding desires, the ‘Freaky Friday’ star, said, ‘I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that. I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things correctly and at my own pace. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so….’

Before, Lohan was engaged to rich Russian Egor Tarabasov. They split up, nevertheless, in 2017. Before being engaged in November of last year, Lohan and her rumoured spouse, Shammas, had been dating for more than two years.