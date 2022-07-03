Weeks after massive by-election losses, Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all party posts.

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, on Sunday immediately dissolved the national, state, and district executive bodies of all of its organisations, including the youth and women’s wing. The decision is perceived as an effort to revamp the Samajwadi Party following the dismal Lok Sabha byelection results in the party bastion of Rampur and Azamgarh, though no official reason has been given.

Naresh Uttam, the party’s president for Uttar Pradesh, will however keep his job, the party said. ‘The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party’s national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party’s organisations, including youth and women’s wings, have also been dissolved,’ The party posted on its Twitter handle.

A top party leader stated, ‘The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force.’