16 including schoolchildren died as school bus falls into gorge

Shimla: 16 people including schoolchildren lost their lives as the bus they were travelling fell into a gorge. The accident took place on the Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A school bus carrying more than 40 children rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley.

The school bus was going to Sainj from Kullu. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. ‘The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected’, twetted Prime Minister’s Office.

Himachal Pradesh | The school bus was enroute from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids also believed to be travelling in the bus. More details awaited: DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

More details awaited.