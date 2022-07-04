DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

16 including schoolchildren died as school bus falls into gorge

Jul 4, 2022, 10:48 am IST

Shimla: 16 people including schoolchildren lost their lives as  the bus they were travelling fell into a gorge. The accident took place on the Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A school bus carrying more than 40 children rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 15 million UAE dirham 

The school bus was going to Sainj from Kullu. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the  accident. ‘The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected’, twetted Prime Minister’s Office.

More details awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 4, 2022, 10:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button