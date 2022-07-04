3 including 6-month-old baby killed in road accident

Pune: In a tragic incident, three people including a six-month-old child, were killed after being hit by a truck. The accident took place in Pirangut in Pune, Maharashtra.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the accident took place due to brake failure of the truck. The truck hit a motorcycle due to the brake failure. Pawan Patel who was riding the bike was injured and his wife and six-month-old child died in the acident. Then the truck hit another bike. Tanaji Dhamale who was riding the bike killed in that. The truck then rammed into a couple of more vehicles.

Also Read: 16 including schoolchildren died as school bus falls into gorge

Police has arrested the truck driver and furhter investigation is on.