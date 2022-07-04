AIADMK leadership row; Supreme Court to hear plea on July 6

The Madras High Court’s order prohibiting the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK General and Executive councils regarding the issue of a single leadership for the party will be challenged by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), according to a statement made by the Supreme Court on Monday. The case will be heard on July 6 at that time.

If Chief Justice NV Ramana gives his approval, a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it would hear the case on July 6. The High Court division bench had an extraordinary meeting late midnight on June 23 and passed the ruling at four in the morning, according to senior lawyer CS Vaidyanathan, who is representing the EPS group.

According to him, the High Court order banning the party from passing any unannounced resolution interferes with a political party’s internal operations. According to Mr. Vaidyanathan, petitions for contempt against the high court alleging violations of the temporary restraining order will be heard on Monday.

The plea for an urgent listing was challenged by the lawyer for the party coordinator O Panneerselvam side, who stated that the ruling was just a temporary one and that the High Court was still looking into the matter.