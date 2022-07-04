AIUDF urges muslims to refrain from butchering cows during Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Badruddin Ajmal, the leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), urged Muslims on Sunday to refrain from cow sacrifices during the approaching Eid al-Adha celebration, which will be observed in India on July 10. Hindus consider cows as a mother, hence one should refrain from harming one, according to Badruddin Ajmal, the state head of Jamiat Ulama and the Lok Sabha member for Assam’s Dhubri constituency.

Badruddin Ajmal stated, ‘The Hindus consider cows as a mother, the Sanatan faith worships it as a holy symbol. Even Islam says not to harm any animal,’ when speaking to media in the Cachar area of Assam.

‘I appeal to the Muslims not to kill cows during Eid, we strongly oppose this practice. I would request the Muslim community to offer sacrifice of other animals and Allah will accept it. Darul Uloom Deoband, India’s largest Islamic seminary, has also appealed to the public to avoid sacrifice of cows on Eid two years ago, and I am repeating the same: please don’t sacrifice cows’ added Ajmal.