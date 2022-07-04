Ajit Pawar is leader of opposition in Maha assembly

Ajit Pawar, the head of the NCP, was appointed opposition leader in the state assembly on Monday. Pawar will assume the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, according to Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who also noted that the NCP had emerged as the sole opposition party in the 288-member House.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly earlier in the day with the support of his ally, the BJP. The floor test sealed his status as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra and the founder of the Balasaheb Thackeray-inspired ‘real Shiv Sena.’

The floor test comes a day after Rahul Narwekar of the BJP received 164 votes to win the Speaker’s election.