Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 15 million UAE dirham

Abu Dhabi: An expat based in Abu Dhabi won the first prize of 15 million UAE dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw on Sunday. Safwan Abdulkader Nizameddin, a national of Saint Kitts and Nevis has won the fortune. Safwan Abdulkader Nizameddin won the first prize for his ticket 011830. He is the first Saint Kitts and Nevis national to won the Big Ticket raffle draw.

Also Read; Major fitness goals: Disha Patani shares workout clips | Watch

Gomes Francis Boniface, an Indian national won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirham with the ticket number 277709. Mohamed Ashraf, another indian national won the third prize of Dh100,000 with ticket 223246. Another Indian expat Sonu Mathew won the fourth prize worth Dh50,000 with ticket 258613.