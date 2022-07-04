Celebrity couple Ranveer, Deepika happily grooves their heart out at Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in US

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a gala time in the US. The duo recently attended singer Shankar Mahadevan’s concert there and several videos of them enjoying the latter’s musical performance have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dancing to the hit song ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ from the movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Ranveer and Deepika were also accompanied by Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. They all also posed with Shankar and his wife for a picture.

Deepika and the crowd singing Happy Birthday to Ranveer at Shankar Mahadevan's concert ??? #deepveer (tfs @ssuldier ) pic.twitter.com/1gAlgnQN8j — Ranveer+Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) July 4, 2022

As Ranveer is all set to turn 37 on July 6, Shankar surprised him by singing a happy birthday song during the concert. In the video, the whole crowd is seen wishing Ranveer a happy birthday. The entire family opted for ethnic outfits for the concert. Deepika looked beautiful in a green suit while Ranveer Singh chose to wear a yellow kurta.

Netizens were extremely happy to see Ranveer and Deepika dancing their heart out at the concert, and commented on ‘Couple goals’. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, in which he’s been paired opposite Alia Bhatt. Speaking of Deepika’s work projects, she is all set to come up with ‘The Intern’ remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’.