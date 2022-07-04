Chandigarh: Hindu organisations protests in Kanhaiya Lal’s murder

On Sunday, rallies were held in Chandigarh by members of several Hindu organisations, including the Durga Vahini of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, to demand justice for Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur who was killed by two men over a social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma.

All around the nation, protests calling for Kanhaiya Lal’s justice are taking place. The protesters shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and that the guilty be given exemplary punishment as they gathered at the Lakshmi Narayan temple near the Sector 44–45 light point.

A few days ago in Udaipur, two men killed Kanhaiya Lal. A social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma, who was recently in the headlines for her controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, led the two men to chop off the man’s head and then confess in a video they later made.

According to Rajni Thakur of Durga Vahini, the horrific murder indicated much about the rising intolerance and orthodoxy. Thakur argued that Kanhaiya Lal’s killers ought to be hanged. Another protester expressed shock over the killing and called for the establishment of an uniform civil code.