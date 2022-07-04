Development Authority officials of Bangalore arrested in land swapping scam case

According to BDA chairman SR Vishwanath, officials of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) were charged on Saturday, July 2, with swapping prime land that the authority had acquired with another parcel of land, leading to a loss of Rs 100 crore.

In a statement, Vishwanath, who is also the Yelahanka MLA for Bengaluru, claimed that the officials had conspired with a person by the name of Nagaraj. The BDA chairman did not, however, disclose the names of the officials or the number of authorities allegedly involved in the fraud.

He added that, in accordance with a BDA task force report, the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) had opened a case on Saturday. Large-scale irregularities connected with the deal were discussed in detail in the report. A specialised police unit called the BMTF was created in Bengaluru to guard and protect government property.