Elorda Cup Boxing: India’s Kalaivani Srinivasan enters final

Nur-Sultan: In boxing, India’s Kalaivani Srinivasan entered finals of the women’s 48kg category at the Elorda Cup held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. She defeated Farzona Fozilova of Uzbekistan. World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro also entered finals in the 54kg category by defeating Anel Sakysh of Kazakhstan. Four Indian boxers- Kalaivani Srinivasan (48kg), Gitika (48kg), Jamuna (54kg) and Alfiya (81+kg) will play the final today.

Meanwhile, another India boxer, Yashpal lost to Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan by ‘0-5’ in the men’s 71kg category quarter-final.

Earlier, Indian women boxers, Babita Bisht, Jyoti and Neema had won bronze medals in their events.

Boxers from India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia are participating in the event. The gold medal winners will receive $ 700 while the silver and bronze medal winners will get $ 400 and $ 200 respectively.