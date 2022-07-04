Heavy rains cause mudslide in Idukki estate; Woman found dead

Idukki: A woman who got trapped inside the mud in Elappara in the Idukki district found dead during the rescue operation. The accident happened at Kozhikkanam estate in Elappara as mud slid onto the houses of the estate workers. The deceased was identified as Bhagyam.

The mudslide had occurred around 4 am in the morning, and Bhagyam was reportedly doing chores inside the kitchen. Her husband and children were sleeping in the adjacent room, however they escaped from the mishap. Fireforce had reached the spot to carry out the search.

Idukki was one of the five districts that was on ‘Orange Alert’ due to heavy rains on Sunday. Rain has not subsidised in many parts of the districts, and the monsoon is causing havoc in several areas.