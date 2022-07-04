Kerala HC dismisses plea against Agnipath scheme of Centre

Army job seekers filed a plea with the Kerala High Court opposing the Center’s new short-term recruitment policy for the armed forces, but it was dismissed.

A total of 23 youths complaint to the HC about the Agnipath scheme of the Center. The petitioners stated that they had received admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from the army recruitment office and that they had passed the physical examination.

Each petitioner holds a ‘C’ certificate from the NCC. The petitioners claimed that some of the candidates were informed that NCC ‘C’ holders were exempt from the exams after the Indian Army CEE was postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The petitioners believe they eligible for the positions since they hold NCC “C” certificates. However, the Center announced that all ongoing processes, including CEE for the prior recruitment years, stand cancelled prior to the implementation of the Agnipath scheme. According to the notice, all applicants for work through the scheme must submit new applications.