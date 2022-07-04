Restaurants, hotels can’t charge service fees; CCPA releases guidelines

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has established rules for ‘preventing unfair commercial practises and violations of consumer rights’ in the levying of service charges in hotels and restaurants. The CCPA standards state that hotels and restaurants must not automatically or by default add service fee to the meal bill.

‘No service price will be collected under any other name. No hotel or restaurant shall force a consumer to pay a service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that the service charge is voluntary, optional, and at the consumer’s discretion’, according to an official statement issued today by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.