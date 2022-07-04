Security forces bust terrorist hideout, recover arms and ammunition

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Draj village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces recovered 6 sticky bombs, 1 pistol, 3 pistol magazines, 19 pistol rounds, 1 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 3 UBGL grenades, 75 rounds of AK assault rifle and 1 IED remote with antenna from the hideout.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Talib Hussain Shah had revealed about the hideout to police. Talib Hussain Shah and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by people and handed over to police in a remote village in Reasi district on Sunday.

Also Read: Wimbledon Tennis: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced cash awards for villagers for disarming the terrorists.