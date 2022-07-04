Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the last three days in a row. The as gains in consumer, banking and financial stocks supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 327 points or 0.62% to close at 53,235. NSE Nifty moved 83 points or 0.53% higher to settle at 15,835. Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.69% and small-cap climbed 0.64%. On the BSE 1976 shares advanced, 1330 shares declined and 171 shares remain unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were HUL, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel and Cipla.