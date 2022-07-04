Two dead as boulder crushes car in Uttarakhand

A couple coming from Dehradun was killed when their car was smashed by a huge boulder that was sliding down a hill in Chamoli district’s Karnprayag.

Balbir Singh (42) and his wife Savitri Devi (40) were travelling to Meta village in adjacent Kulsari when the accident occurred close to Bagoli village on the Karnprayag-Gwaldam national highway on Sunday afternoon.

According to Amit Kumar Saini, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Karnprayag, the boulder that fell from a hill entirely smashed the automobile. He said that in order to get the bodies out of the debris an excavation machine had to be dispatched. Saini added that the couple died on the spot.