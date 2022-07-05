3 charged in Maharashtra for violating copyright of Disney characters used in birthday products.

According to police, two people and a company in the Thane district of Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town have been charged with violating the Copyright Act by allegedly using Disney characters in birthday-related items without permission.

According to sub-inspector Rohan L Shelar of the Narpoli police station, the case was registered in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Copyright Act of 1957 as a result of a complaint made on Monday by a member of Disney Enterprises, Marvel Characters.

He said that, no one has been arrested in relation to this yet. The police claim that during raids at the accused’s godowns, birthday products with Disney characters and some fake products were found there. According to the official, the products had been created without the company’s written permission, and materials worth more than 1.81 lakh were seized in the operation.

According to him, Divang Patel, 30, of Navi Mumbai, Suresh Barvadia, 36, of Kamothe, and the owners of Balaji Decoration in Bhiwandi have all been booked with the offence.