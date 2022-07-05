Actress Rachel Brosnahan condemns mass massacre and declares that ‘enough is enough.’

Star of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Rachel Brosnahan, expressed her sorrow and annoyance over the horrible mass shooting that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday during the Fourth of July parade on Twitter. At least six individuals were killed and numerous others were injured in the shooting. The incident has prompted Brosnahan, who was up in the Chicago suburbs, to react and say how horrified she is.

‘I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words,’ she tweeted.

She went on to discuss the requirement for stringent action to reduce gun violence in the US. She then tweeted, ‘Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.’

Highland Park native and singer Richard Marx also responded to the shocking event. Marx stated in a tweet: ‘I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.’

A shooting during the US Independence Parade route in the north suburban Highland Park, Illinois, resulted in up to six fatalities and 24 hospitalizations. Several paradegoers were also seriously injured. According to The Washington Times, a shooter opened fire from a covert location on a rooftop, sending hundreds of protesters, parents pushing strollers, and kids riding bikes running in horror.

Expressing shock over the ‘senseless gun violence’, US President Joe Biden said in a statement, ‘Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.’ He has also said that he will closely monitor the situation.