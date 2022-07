A 16-feet-long security wall of the Anil Bhagat Chawl in Mumbra, Thane, collapsed on Monday as a result of the area’s continuous rainfall. The Thane Municipal Corporation school temporarily housed 17 families from the chawl.

There were no known casualties or injuries. A yellow notice has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Mumbai and Thane districts, warning of heavy rains expected to fall in remote areas through Friday.