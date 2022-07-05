Baby found abandoned in bag in Sriharipuram, Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday morning, a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bag at a crematorium close to Sriharipuram, Andhra Pradesh. Around 5:30 am, sanitation personnel who were on way to work found the newborn child. By the time the baby was taken from the bag, according to witnesses, he was breathing.

The baby was taken right away to a nearby hospital. He was then taken to St. Ann’s Hospital in Vijayawada, where he died suddenly while receiving hospital treatment. The Malkapuram Police have started an investigation into who left the baby at the crematorium after filing a case in the matter.