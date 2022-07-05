Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: price of yellow metal edged higher marginally. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,480, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4810, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, price of precious metal surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.11% at Rs 52,180 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained 0.49% to Rs 58,774 a kilogram.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,809.45 per ounce. US gold futures rose by 0.5% to $1,809.90. Among other precious metals, silver gained by 0.7% to $20.09 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.3% to $883.39 and palladium surged by 0.1% to $1,924.60.