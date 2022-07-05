Congress in Rajasthan calls for NIA probe into Udaipur murder case

Govind Singh Dotasra, the head of the Rajasthan Congress, demanded an investigation into the photos of the Udaipur murder suspects with BJP leaders in a letter to the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

According to Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP leaders were photographed with the accused in the Udaipur murder case. The leader of the Congress party added that the terrorist detained in Jammu was allegedly the leader of the BJP’s IT cell.

In the Reasi area of Jammu and Kashmir on July 3, two armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested. Talib Hussain, one of the terrorists who was arrested, allegedly infiltrated the BJP and was given control of the IT & Social Media unit of the Minority Morcha in the Jammu province.