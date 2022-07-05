Country declares state of emergency; Drought continues to affect five northern regions

Italy is presently experiencing its worst drought in over 70 years, and the government has declared a state of emergency in many districts surrounding the Po River. The territories contribute over 30% of Italy’s total agricultural produce, but this year’s drought has wreaked huge destruction. Because of the statement, local governments will be able to take actions to ameliorate the situation, such as water rationing for both homes and businesses. ‘The declaration of a state of emergency is intended to manage the present crisis with exceptional means and powers, as well as to provide relief and help to the afflicted population, the government stated.

According to Reuters, the Italian government can take additional measures to cope with the drought, and the summer heatwaves are not improving the situation for the locals. Along with these locations, a state of emergency was proclaimed in five Northern Italian regions – Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto – and a fund of roughly 36.5 million euros ($38 million) was announced to address the problem.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has talked extensively about the present crisis, and local media have suggested that he may appoint a drought commissioner. The administration made a similar move last year when combatting the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. The Po is the country’s longest river, and while its banks are widely renowned for their agricultural goods, the drought has recently resulted in swaths of desolate land.