Day 4 box office results for ‘Rocketry The Nambi Effect’ show a reasonable amount of business

The movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ by R Madhavan is doing okay at the box office. Based on the biography of aerospace engineer and scientist Nambi Narayan, who worked for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The movie was released on July 1st, 2022. He was charged for espionage in the ISRO case but eventually freed. Although the movie had a mediocre opening weekend, it is presently doing well and keeping up its momentum. R Madhavan, who also wrote and directed the movie, portrays Nambi Narayan. His work on his passion project has earned him acclaim from people all over the world.

Globally, the movie has made Rs 14 crore. Even though it only appeared on a few screens, it did well financially. According to a Box Office India report ”Rocketry’ also had a relatively weak opening weekend with a net take of just under 4 crore, but it displayed a positive trend over the weekend with a significant increase on Saturday and a positive increase on Sunday. The issue is the extremely low collections. The picture may well fare better than most imports from the South in terms of collecting outside the blockbusters ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF2′ but it’s a bilingual and not a dubbed film’.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ box office collection day 3

Though the film clashed with Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’, ‘Rocketry’ has a chance to perform better than it. Until day 3 the film had earned over Rs 8.40 crore. According to a report by India Today, on July 2, it earned nearly Rs 3 crore. However, on Sunday, it is estimated to have earned Rs 3.70 crore. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs 8.40 crore. The film has received praise from superstars like Rajinikanth as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has received a 9.2 rating on IMDb. A trend is also going on of South films succeeding more in North India and like ‘KGF 2’ and ‘RRR’, ‘Rocketry’ has also done the same.

‘Rocketry The Nambi Effect’ in more detail

The biopic directed by R Madhavan is based on the life of Nambi Narayan, who is portrayed by Madhavan. In 2019, Nambi Narayan also received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest honour given to a civilian by the Indian government. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Ghoshal are also present in the movie. On May 19, 2022, it also had its world premiere in France at the Cannes Film Festival. In October 2018, it was formally announced. The cameo appearances of Shahrukh Khan and Suriya in the movie greatly enhanced its appeal. R Madhavan had congratulated them both for taking part in the movie and shared his interactions with them.