Eid Al Adha 2022: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways announced that it will operate special trains during the Eid Al Adha. The trains will be operated to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

The North Eastern Railway Zone has announced special trains connecting Howrah in West Bengal to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Full list of special trains:

Train number 03021/03022 Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train will be operated on July 7 and July 8. This train will run from Howrah on July 7 and on July 8 from Gorakhpur for single trip.

Train No. 03021 Howrah-Gorakhpur Special Train will depart Howrah at 11.00 pm and reach at reach Gorakhpur at 17.30 pm. The train will have stops at Bandel, Vardhman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar. Train no. 03022 Gorakhpur – Howrah special train will leave Gorakhpur at 19.30 pm on July 8 and will reach at Howrah at 12.35 am.

The train will have 21 coaches, including 2 general second class, 12 sleeper class and 5 of air-conditioned third class compartments.