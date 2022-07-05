Elorda Boxing Championship: India’s Alfiya Pathan and Gitika win gold medals

Nur Sultan: In boxing, India’s Alfiya Pathan and Gitika won gold medals at the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Alfiya Pathan defeated 2016 world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva by a ‘5-0’ in the women’s 81 kilogram final. Gitika defeated compatriot Kalaivani Srinivasan by ‘4-1’ in women’s 48 kg final. Kalaivani Srinivasan got the silver medal.

2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro signed off with a silver medal as she lost by ‘5-0’ to Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in the 54 kg final.

The Indian team ended its campaign with 14 medals. India won 2 gold, 2 silver and 10 bronze in the event. Jyoti Gulia (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Neema (63kg), Lalita (70kg) and Babita Bisht (81kg) were the 6 bronze medallists in the women’s category. Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Sachin (57kg) and Jugnoo (92kg) were the 4 bronze medalists in the men’s category.

Boxers from India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia are participating in the event. The gold medal winners will receive $ 700 while the silver and bronze medal winners will get $ 400 and $ 200 respectively.