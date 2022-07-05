Gulf based air carrier announces new flight services

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, flynas announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate direct commercial passenger flights connecting Riyadh and Podgorica.

Podgorica is the capital city of European country Montenegro. The flight service will start from July 28, 2022. The airline will operate a flight a wek on Thursday, from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Podgorica International Airport.