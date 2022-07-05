Indian Railways changes terminals of several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to change the terminal stations of several trains. The national transporter updated that the decision was taken due to operational issues in the terminals. The changes will come into force from July 10.

Major changes will be made to trains running under Northern Railway. Terminals of trains operating in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka will be changed.

List of trains that will get affected from July 10:

Train number- 14220, from Hubli-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 11 July 2022.

Train Number- 14219, from Varanasi-Lucknow Express, will start its journey from Banaras with effect from 12 July 2022.

Train Number- 04202, from Pratapgarh-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 10 July 2022.

Train Number- 04201, from Varanasi – Pratapgarh Express will start its journey from Banaras on 11 July 2022.

Train Number- 11071, from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras with effect from 10 July 2022.

Train Number- 11072, from Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will start its journey from Banaras with effect from 12 July 2022.